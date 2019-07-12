close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Hot, humid weather forecast for country

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

LAHORE: A very humid day with scattered rain was observed in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lay over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards. Moderate monsoon currents are reaching the upper parts of the country and are likely to strengthen. Westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country. Met officials predicted that widespread dust-thundershower and rain (with few heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds is expected in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions besides Islamabad and Kashmir while at scattered places in Malakand, Mardan, Kohat, Peshawar, D.I Khan, Bannu, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Rainfall was observed in a number of cities, including Jhelum, Murree, Bhakkar, Islamabad, Narowal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Bannu, Malamjabba, Parachinar and D.I Khan.

