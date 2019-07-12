close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
Protest staged against price-hike

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

PESHAWAR: The members of the Tehreek Awaz-e-Haq staged a demonstration on Friday to protest against the price-hike, which has made life miserable for the people.

Led by its chairman Javed Khan, Fahim Zaidi and Misbahuddin, the protesters carrying banners assembled near the Peshawar Press Club. Speaking on the occasion, the Javed Khan and others said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had exposed the poor to untold miseries by imposing heavy taxes in the budget. Rejected the imposition of the taxes, they urged the government to withdraw anti-people decisions or else they would stage a sit-in outside the Parliament in Islamabad.

