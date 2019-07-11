3 Pak juniors enter squash quarters

ISLAMABAD: Three Pakistani players qualified for the quarter-finals of various categories in the Penang Junior Open Squash Tournament being played in Penang, Malaysia.

According to a press release, Abdullah Nawaz (U13), Huzaifa Ibrahim (U15) and Ashab Irfan (U17) reached the quarter-final stage on Thursday.

Players from Malaysia, India, China, Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, England, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Chinese Taipei, USA, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Pakistan are competing in the tournament.

Results: Under-13 (Fourth round): Abdullah Nawaz beat Aden Igwan (Malaysia) 11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9.

Under-15 (Fourth round): Huzaifa Ibrahim beat Veroon Hang (Malaysia) 11-5, 11-7, 11-5; Humam Ahmad lost to Nathen Shuyou (Hong Kong) 4-11, 14-16, 8-11.; M Hanif lost to Oscar Cutris (Australia) 6-11, 5-11, 6-11.

Under-17 (Fourth round): Ashab Irfan (17th seed) beat Au Lap Man (Hong Kong, 5th seed) 11-7, 5-11, 11-9, 11-5.

Under-19: Naveedur Rehman lost to Darryal Gan Zi (Malaysia) 12-10, 6-11, 6-11, 9-11.

Girls’ Under-17 (Third round): Amna Fayyaz lost to Wong Heng Wai 2-11, 1-11, 4-11.