NAB starts on-site inspection of Narowal Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD: A three-member team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started inspection of the site of multi-billion Narowal Sports Complex.

The complex that has been raised with a whopping amount of over Rs3,000 million is currently under NAB’s investigation.

“A three-member NAB team has reached Narowal for on-site inspection of the Narowal Sports Complex. The team is also accompanied by technical experts and engineers,” a Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) official, when contacted, said.

He said that two PSB’s officials — Mohammad Imran (Executive Engineer) and Irshad Javed (Field Officer) — have also been called up along with complete record of the construction work.

“Two PSB officials have also been asked to report at the site with complete record that includes bidding process, awarding of contracts, expenditures and completion process of each and every part of huge venture.”

It has also been learnt that the NAB officials are keen to know as what process was adopted to import different machinery from abroad for the complex and who authorised this import. “The bidding process of the imports is also likely to be scrutinised.”

A two-pronged inquiry has already been launched by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and NAB against the construction of controversial Narowal Sports Complex with the former constituting a broader team to have in detail investigation into the budget approval, hiring of contractors and spending of money on the project.

The mega venture was the brain-child of former Minister for Planning Ehsan Iqbal who kept the project as top priority during PML-N tenure.

The documents that have been submitted with the NAB so far are PC-1, revised PC-1, pre-qualification, awarding of contracts, procedure adopted for short-listing and all other relevant documents that also included releasing of payments.

Moreover, the both agencies are keen to know as whether spending such a heavy amount on the project in a small town would be of any benefit for sports fraternity.

What is the distance of complex from the India-Pakistan border, is one of the questions, the PSB has received from the agencies.

It is pertinent to mention that the major bulk of the sports development budget during the last five years has been diverted towards the construction of the complex.

According to an estimate, the project is expected to consume Rs4 billion more till its completion.

The complex also saw diversion of almost Rs2,000 million fund from Public Sector Development Programme towards construction of the project.