Fri Jul 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

Six killed as landslide hits house in Swat

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

MINGORA: At least six people, including two women and four children, were killed in a landslide incident in Mataltan in Swat on Thursday. According to police, a boulder crashed into a house in Baten Banda in Mataltan near Kalam, killing two women and four children and injuring one man. Those killed were identified as 35-year-old Robina, Maryam, 14, Zakia, 2, Tahira, 3, Gulmina and Muhammad Niamat, 4. The dead included a mother and her four children. Following the incident, the locals started rescue work on a self-help basis. They retrieved the bodies and shifted the injured to the hospital.

