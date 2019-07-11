Youth kills brother over bike issue

GUJRANWALA: A youth was gunned down by his brother in Gondlanwala over a motorcycle dispute. Ehsan exchanged harsh words with his elder brother Adnan over a motorcycle issue. Adnan opened fire at Ehsan, leaving him dead on the spot.

roadS PROJECT: Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood Thursday said under Naya Pakistan Manzilen Asan programme the construction of 24 roads with Rs1,823 million had been started to link rural areas with city markets. Addressing a meeting to review the construction work of rural roads under Naya Pakistan Manizlen Asan programme, the commissioner said the project would be completed with Rs1823 million and it would facilitated the rural population with more reliable communication system to approach city markets. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujranwala Naila Baqar, chairman Zakat Council Punjab Rana Bilal Ejaz and other officers were also present. DCs of all districts endorsed the meeting through video link. SE highway circle Muhammad Fayaz briefed the meeting about construction work of the roads.

CRACKDOWN: Gepco surveillance teams have continued crackdown on power thieves and arrested 264 accused during the first ten days of this month.

Reportedly, city circle teams have arrested 52, Cantt circle 57, Gujrat circle 56, Sialkot circle 58 and Narowal circle 41 accused stealing electricity. All the accused had been issued

detection bills amounting Rs 13 million while applications for registering FIRs against them had also been submitted in the concerned police stations.