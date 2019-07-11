close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
July 12, 2019

All-Pakistan U-20 Kabaddi from 26th

July 12, 2019

LAHORE: The inaugural edition of All- Pakistan Inter Divisional Under 20 Asian Style Kabaddi Championship will be held from July 26 to 28 at Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad.

Secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Rana Sarwar Thursday informed: “Eight teams from different divisions will feature in the event, which is being held to find out talent besides promoting kabaddi at the grass roots level.

He said teams from Peshawar, Bannu, Faisalabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Sukkur and Quetta would chip in the three-day event. Sarwar said that the federation had decided to make the championship part of its annual Calendar. The event is being held in collaboration with Pakistan Sports board (PSB) as the accommodation, playing area and other facilities are being provided by it (PSB).

