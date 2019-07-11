Pakistan lose to Bangladesh in Parliamentarians World Cup

close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
LAHORE: Bangladesh Parliamentarian cricket team beat Pakistan counterparts by 13 runs in the ongoing Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup (IPCWC) 2019 in London.The lawmakers from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Australia, Pakistan, India, England, New Zealand and South Africa are taking part in the event. The winner Bangladesh team is scheduled to play New Zealand in its next match. Top two teams from each group will play in the semifinals on July 12. The IPCWC 2019 has been organised to spread the delight of World Cup for the first time. The event kicked off on Wednesday.

