Thu Jul 11, 2019
A
APP
July 11, 2019

Case against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned

Lahore

A
APP
July 11, 2019

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of an illegal appointments case against former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others till July 13.

The court adjourned the matter after counsel sought time for recording statements of the accused. Accountability Court Judge Naeem Arshad conducted the case proceedings, wherein, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused appeared before the court. The NAB filed the reference against Pervaiz Ashraf and others in 2016. It was alleged that the accused disregarded the recruitment rules and made 437 illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco).

