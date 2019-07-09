Journalist, friend killed in DHA over ‘monetary dispute’

Karachi: An anchorperson of a private TV channel and one of his friends were gunned down at Khayaban-e-Bukhari in DHA on Tuesday night, said the Darakhshan police.

Police said anchorperson Mureed Abbas and his friend Khizar Hayat were shot multiple times, adding that their bodies were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

DSP Zahid Hussain said that according to the initial investigation, Abbas and Hayat had a monetary dispute worth over Rs5 million with their friend-cum-partner Atif Zaman.

He said Zaman had called the two men to their office to collect the money, but when they reached there, Zaman gunned down Hayat. Abbas attempted to escape, but Zaman chased him down and shot him dead as well, he added.

The DSP said the police found Zaman at his residence in the Khayaban-e-Nishat area with bullet injuries, adding that the man had apparently attempted to commit suicide and was taken to a private hospital in Clifton.

Sindh police chief Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has sought a detailed report from the police in the matter.

Meanwhile, the DG ISPR has tweeted that he was “Saddened to know about the assassination of young anchor Mureed Abbas. Share the grief of bereaved family. May Allah bless his soul. Aameen.”

Pehlwan Goth attack: Two men were shot dead while another was wounded after they were attacked at a hotel in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Pehlwan Goth locality. The victims were taken to the JPMC.

Police said two men on a motorbike arrived at the hotel, where one of them got off the two-wheeler and opened fire on the people sitting there. Aziz Wahab, 40, and Nazuk Ghulam Muhammad were killed, and Barkat Ali, 45, was injured as a result.

Police said a dozen shots were fired, while they had found four empty shells from the scene. They said the motive behind the attack was yet to be ascertained.