Maid gang-raped in Sialkot school

SIALKOT: A maid was gang-raped in a private school at Mohallah Beriwala in the limits of Rangpura police station on Monday. According to the police, the girl used to work as a house maid and Umer, Yasir, Sikandar and Ejaz had offered her a job of maid in the school. On the day of the incident, the accused persons called the girl to the school where they allegedly raped her. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

MAN INJURED ON RESISTANCE: A man was injured on resistance during a dacoity at Bhaggal village in the limits of Kotli Loharan police station. Five dacoits broke into a house, took the family hostage and made off with Rs 25,000 and gold ornaments. The dacoits also shot at and injured one of the family members, Afzal Baig, for offering resistance to them. The police have registered a case.