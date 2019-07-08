close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

16 held, arms seized in Hangu crackdown

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2019

HANGU: The police on Monday claimed to have arrested 16 accused and seized arms and drugs from them during a two-day crackdown against anti-social elements in the district. Briefing reporters, District Police Officer Ihsanullah Khan said the police launched the crackdown in the district where they searched the sensitive places, hotels, markets, houses and hideouts. He said the police arrested 16 accused and recovered two guns, a rifle, repeater, six pistols, magazines and cartridges, and one-kilogram hashish from them.The DPO said that there was no place for anti-social and anti-state elements in the district. He urged the people and business community to keep an eye on the movement of the suspected people in their surroundings.

