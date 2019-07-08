Awareness-raising stressed to fight genetic blood disorders

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Welfare Hospital and Blood Transfusion Services has called for awareness-raising among the people about the genetic blood disorders as that would help improve the situation.

Speaking at a function, Chairman of the foundation, Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem, said millions of rupees were being spent on the blood transfusion to children suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood disorders.

"This huge amount can be saved easily if the people exercise care to ensure a safe future for our children," he added.

The hospital chairman hoped the awareness-raising would yield results. "Our children would be able to lead a healthy life free from blood disorders and Pakistan will get rid of such diseases," he explained.

Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem said the Frontier Foundation was offering daily Out-Patient Department services to 100 kids suffering from thalassemia and haemophilia. "Blood is transfused to 60 to 70 patients as well," he pointed out.

He said medicines were also prescribed to the ailing children as the level of iron increased in the children after undergoing a blood transfusion.

Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem appealed to the philanthropists to come forward and help in carrying forward the noble work of those facilitating the people suffering from various blood disorders.