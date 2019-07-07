PM says Rand quote similar to Pakistan PTI inherited

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday cited a text by Russian-American author and philosopher, Ayn Rand, as being a representation “so apt for the Pakistan inherited by the PTI govt”.

In a Twitter post, Khan shared a screenshot of a post from social media captioned: “Ayn Rand wrote this almost 60 years ago. It’s frightening how accurate this statement is today.”Rand is quoted as saying: “When you see that trading is done, not by consent, but by compulsion — when you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing — when you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in good, but in favors — when you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you — when you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice — you may know that your society is doomed.”The Russian author is known for two of her best-selling novels: The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged.