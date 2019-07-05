Chohan re-inducted as provincial minister

LAHORE: Fayazul Hassan Chohan, the former Punjab minister who was removed for his remarks against Hindus, has been inducted in the provincial cabinet again and he is likely to be awarded the portfolio of forest, wildlife and fisheries.

Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi administered him the oath at Governor’s House. He is likely to be awarded the portfolio of forest, wildlife and fisheries which was previously held by Sibtain Khan.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present. Sibtain Khan had resigned as a provincial minister after being arrest by NAB for his alleged involvement in a scam related to his ministry in 2007.

Fayaz Chohan was removed by Prime Minister Imran Khan after his remarks against Hindus drew ire from the members across the divide, including his own party leaders.

Chohan, in a ceremony, was bashing Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi in which he uttered objectionable remarks which eventually cost him his office of Ministry of Information and Culture in March. His remarks also came at a time when Hindus were celebrating the Shiva Ratri festival.

Meanwhile, PMLN, while voicing serious concern over the decision of reappointing Fayaz Chohan as minister has submitted resolution in Punjab Assembly demanding his immediate removal.

In the resolution, Azma Zahid Bokhari of PML-N submitted that Chohan had insulted four million Hindus of Pakistan and his re-induction in cabinet was a shameful act.

Azma Bokhari went on to say that there was no space for the elements who spread racial and religious hatred, extremism in Pakistan. She stated the Hindu community of the country would never accept him in the cabinet.

She also submitted that even journalists, showbiz figures and politicians were not safe from him as he had shown disrespect to them. Chohan was elected as MPA on PTI ticket in 2018 general elections from Rawalpindi. He was first elected to PA in 2002 as the candidate of Muttehida Majlis e Amal but within months, he quit MMA and joined PML-Q, the then ruling party. He also contested the 2008 general elections on PML-Q ticket but lost with a huge margin from PML-N candidate Raja Hanif.