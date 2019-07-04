PTI govt intervening in Ghotki, tribal areas bye-polls: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Thursday accused the federal government for intervening in the bye-elections in the constituency of NA-205 Ghotki and in the 16 constituencies of the tribal areas.

“The government of PTI has imposed section 144 in the tribal areas whith the elections on 16 constituencies and in the such situation how the candidates could be able to run their election campaign,” said Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari while addressing a press conference here on Thursday along with the PPP’s Information Secretary Dr Nafisa Shah.

Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said the federal government directly intervening in the bye-elections and putting pressure on the local administration for getting the desired result.

He said the DC Ghotki has written a letter to Commissioner Ghotki that one of the officials of the Revenue department has been kidnapped. “The kidnapping of official of revenue department Ghulam Haider Kholoro clearly means that they wanted to exert pressure of getting record of the revenue department to register the fake cases against the PPP candidate,” he said.

He said the section 144 has been imposed in the 16 constituencies of the tribal areas where the elections were being held and how the candidates could run their election campaign when the section 144 imposed. “We have conveyed our reservations to the Election Commission of Pakistan and now the ECP has to play its role to ensure free, fair and transparent elections,” he said.