Pak-China cooperation in mango tech carries bright prospects

BEIJING: China-Pakistan co-op in mango technology has bright prospects both for promoting the rapid growth of this popular regional fruit and getting its good market prices, says a report published here by the China Economic Net (CEN).

Pakistani trade associations needed to build up their bargaining power to support mango sales prices and at the same time, the government should come forward to set up a special fund to subsidize fruit growers.

This is the best way to ensure the enthusiasm of the fruit growers stay unaffected, the report said quoting Cheng Xizhong, special Commentator of CEN and visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law,senior Fellow of the Chahar Institute.

Known as "oriental fruit basket", Pakistan is a big fruit producer. In most Asian countries, including China, fruit supply has exceeded demand. In order to make mango more competitive, China has mainly adopted five measures:

First, open up more sales channels. In addition to wholesale fruit dealers, consumers can also buy mango from retailers, or more conveniently, shop on e-commerce platform. Second, encourage supply chain enterprises to invest in fruit production bases for mutual benefits.

Third, steadily establish a modern production system. Only by establishing large-scale bases can we better introduce modern technology, cultivate more popular categories through science and technology, and forecast through big data, produce fruits that consumers like, control and improve quality.

Fourth, improve logistics and cold chain facilities, build roads, large warehouses and wholesale markets to facilitate transportation, storage and sale of fruits.