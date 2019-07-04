Dust storm, scattered rain break hot spell

LAHORE: A dust storm followed by scattered rain hit the provincial capital here Thursday while the Met Office predicted more rains during the next 48 hours.

Officials said the spell broke down the blanket of humidity providing a sigh of relief to the heat-stricken citizens. They said heavy monsoon activity was being witnessed in the Indian side and the system might enter Pakistan within the next 48 hours. They said a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards. Moist currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days.

They predicted that mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, D.G.Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.

Rainfall was recorded in several other cities including Pattan, Kalam, Balakot, Upper Dir, Narowal, Murree, Bagrote, Gilgit and Khuzdar. Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where the mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore it was 41°C and minimum was 30.3°C.