Chitral team to participate in Shandur festival By our correspondent

CHITRAL: The polo teams of Chitral on Thursday agreed to participate in Shandur Polo festival on the intervention of Commissioner Malakand Riaz Mahsud.

“The commissioner succeeded in resolving differences between the Polo Association and district administration and now they would take part in the upcoming Shandur Festival ,” said a member of the association.

Speaking to media persons, Commissioner Riaz Khan Mahsud said that the differences over the nomination and representation of the players for the polo game in the Shandur Festival had been removed. He said they would now take part in the polo games in Shandur Festival from one platform.

He said the differences between the district administration and Polo Association were of minor nature and that all the officials posted here were bound to exercise their responsibilities for the development of the area and welfare of the people.

He said there would be an elected body for the selection of the players to participate in the Shandur Festival, adding that no one would ever object to its decision. He said the participation of the prime minister and chief of army staff in the Shandur Festival was expected. The Commissioner announced the A-Team players of Chitral, retaining Shehzada Sikandarul Mulk as captain of A team. Deputy Commissioner Khurshid Alam Mahsud, Commandant Chitral Scouts Col Moeenuddin, District Police Officer Furqan Bilal and Polo Association President Shehzada Sikandarul Mulk were also present on the occasion.