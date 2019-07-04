PML-N leaders stopped from meeting Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers clashed with police at Kot Lakhpat prison on Thursday after the party leaders were not allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Sharif is imprisoned in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail after an accountability court handed him a seven-year jail term in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference. Thursday has been allotted to the former prime minister as a meeting day with party leaders and family members at the prison.

However, the Punjab government placed a ban on political leaders from meeting Sharif. Senior PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal were stopped by police personnel from meeting Sharif when they reached the prison.

Speaking to the media, Abbasi said around 40 lawmakers came to meet Sharif but they were stopped from meeting him. “The centre of politics Nawaz Sharif is still there. We have seen prison bars and political trickery. We will not step back. We have fought before and will continue to fight,” he added.