Ex-Pak boxer Qambrani battling serious illness

KARACHI: South Asian Games 1989 gold medallist boxer Abdul Majeed Qambrani is battling a serious illness and his family says that he needs financial support for his treatment.

“Majeed is battling a serious illness. His both lungs have failed and he is on dialysis,” his elder brother Younis Qambrani told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.“He is desperately in need of assistance from the Sindh government, Ministry of IPC and his department K-Electric so that he could get good treatment,” Younis said.

“Around one and a half month ago K-Electric retired him of his services and this has really created a huge issue of treatment for my brother who was a hard-working boxer,” Younis said. He said when he was on payroll of K-Electric he used to get treatment at the Liquat National Hospital but after he was retired he is now taken to the civil hospital daily for dialysis. “At Liaquat National he was being extended good treatment because K-Electric was supporting him but now at the civil hospital Majeed’s treatment is not of that quality because of weak financial position of the patient,” said Younis, who also runs Pak Shaheen Boxing Club at Lyari.

The News has learnt that Majeed’s health is deteriorating with the passage of time. He cannot recognise any person. He has no bank balance and his treatment is very expensive. Although K-Electric will have to release his pension but it may take more time.