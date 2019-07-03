One of four injured dies PPP leader’s ‘killer’ shotdead at airport

LAHORE: Two armed men shot and killed the alleged killer of PPP leader Babar Butt at the international arrival lounge of the Allama Iqbal International Airport here on Wednesday. The firing left four other people injured and one of them succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The victims were identified as Zain Ali of Lakhodair and Akram, a driver by profession. Zain, who was returning from Saudi Arabia after performing Umra, was being received by his family members when two people opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

The attackers managed to dodge all security checks and bring their weapons inside the premises of the highly sensitive zone to commit the crime. The injured were identified as Akram, Saifullah, Samiullah and Fraz, who were shifted to hospital where Akram succumbed to his wounds. The ASF personnel caught the assailants who were identified as Shan and Arshad. Zain was a nominated accused in the murder of PPP leader Babar Butt that took place almost one and a half year back. The firing created panic at the airport as people, including women and children, started running here and there to save their lives.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and directed the Lahore CCPO to submit a report and take action against the culprits.Woman dies, daughter held: A 70-year-old woman died under ambiguous circumstances in the Kahna area on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Nusrat of Rehan Town, Kahna. Police arrested her daughter Sadaf after recording the statements of locals who said that Sadaf used to exchange harsh words with her mother and beat her up. Police removed the body to morgue.

Two commit suicide: A father of four committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Kahna area on Wednesday. The man identified as Babar swallowed poisonous pills over a domestic issue and his condition went critical. He was removed to hospital where he expired. Meanwhile, a 21-year-old youth ended his life by hanging himself with a rope in the Shahdara area. The deceased has been identified as Azeem of Suggian, Shahdara.

accidents: Twelve persons were killed and 1,006 injured in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 862 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.