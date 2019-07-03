close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

Two youth killed

National

LAHORE: Two youths were killed by a speeding mini truck on Canal Road near Shah Di Khooi on Wednesday. The truck also overturned after hitting the bike riders. Police said that the accident took place due to failure of breaks of the four-wheeler. The victims have been identified as Abdul Islam, 24 and Syed Shamas, 22, residents of Shahpur Kanjran. Police arrested the truck driver.

