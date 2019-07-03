tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
China and Europe playing big currency manipulation game and pumping money into their system in order to compete with USA. Weshould MATCH, or continue being the dummies who sit back and politely watch as other countries continue to play their games -- as they have for many years!
Donald Trump
US President
