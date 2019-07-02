By-election in Ghotki

PTI moves ECP against Sindh CM, ministers

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for allegedly violating rules with regards to the upcoming by-election in NA-205, Ghotki by trying to influencing the process.

To this effect, PTI’s parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh filed a petition with the ECP and contended that previously the ECP had served a notice to the prime minister for his condolence visit to Ghotki in relation to the demise of late party leader Ali Muhammad Mahar.

However, no such notice had been served on Sindh CM till to date. He nominated team of ministers, including Murad Ali Shah, Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani and Murtaza Wahab in his petition, alleging they had also violated the code of conduct. He said, “Sindh CM visited Jam Saif Ullah Dharejo and sought his support for the bye-election for his party candidate but neither notice had been taken of it nor any action been taken regarding their irregularities”. In what he called a wake-up call, he said “We wanted to give a wake-up call to the Election Commission over alleged irregularities of the Sindh government”.