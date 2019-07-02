Bilawal holds no Iqama of any company in Dubai: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Tuesday said that its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari does not hold Iqama of any company in Dubai but have a special Iqama issued by UAE’s Ministry for Presidential Affairs due to his frequent visit to Dubai. “Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already declared this special visa (Iqama) in the Election Commission,” said Senator Mustafa Khokhar, spokesman to the PPP chairman. Moreover, Senator Khokhar stated that Chairman Bilawal has declared all his inherited assets in the Election Commission. He concluded by saying that the Election Commission has issued the details of Chairman Bilawal's assets.