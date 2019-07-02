close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

Eight suspected criminals arrested by Rangers

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

The paramilitary force arrested eight suspects during targeted operations in Karachi on Tuesday.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said the soldiers conducted raids in Model Colony, Ibrahim Hyderi, Shershah, Ittehad Town and Ferozeabad and arrested eight suspects. The men were identified as Muhammad Sharjeel, Naveed, Zahoor Ahmed, Shahbaz, Kashif Jogh, Fahim, Muhammad Farhan and Ehsaan Shah.

The eight were alleged to be involved in a number of street crimes, robberies and other offences. Paramilitary soldiers also seized weapons and looted items from the possession of the suspects, who were later handed over to police for further legal action. Further investigations are underway.

Man electrocuted to death

A man was electrocuted to death in District East of the city on Tuesday. According to police officials, the man was doing some electrical work at his house when he received an electric shock and died on the spot.

His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre from where his family took it away without medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Nadeem, son of Shafiq. Further investigations are underway.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus