Eight suspected criminals arrested by Rangers

The paramilitary force arrested eight suspects during targeted operations in Karachi on Tuesday.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said the soldiers conducted raids in Model Colony, Ibrahim Hyderi, Shershah, Ittehad Town and Ferozeabad and arrested eight suspects. The men were identified as Muhammad Sharjeel, Naveed, Zahoor Ahmed, Shahbaz, Kashif Jogh, Fahim, Muhammad Farhan and Ehsaan Shah.

The eight were alleged to be involved in a number of street crimes, robberies and other offences. Paramilitary soldiers also seized weapons and looted items from the possession of the suspects, who were later handed over to police for further legal action. Further investigations are underway.

Man electrocuted to death

A man was electrocuted to death in District East of the city on Tuesday. According to police officials, the man was doing some electrical work at his house when he received an electric shock and died on the spot.

His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre from where his family took it away without medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Nadeem, son of Shafiq. Further investigations are underway.