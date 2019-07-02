Interpol secretary general assures Sindh police of assistance

Deputy Inspector General of Police Maqsood Ahmed Memon of Sindh Police Operations Sindh recently attended an Interpol conference in Singapore and met Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock, who assured him of his organisation’s assistance for Pakistan.

Talking to The News on Tuesday, DIG Memon said he briefed the Interpol secretary general about policing challenges and other important matters. He attended the 2nd INTERPOL World Conference 2019 with the IT director of the Central Police Office, Karachi, a Chief Innovation Officers Expert Exchange Program and a conference on Engaging Co Creation to Prepare For Future Security Threats.

The conference was about futuristic law enforcement issues such as smart cities, Darknet, DNA and biotechnology, predictive capabilities, transnational and organised crime (TOC), Blockchain, geo location of individuals, cyber disruptors and drivers of change and internet of things (IoT).

DIG Memon added that modern trends like robotics, drone technology, autonomous transport systems, virtual reality, biotech, nanotech, neurotech, blockchain, 3D and 4D printing, augmented and virtual reality, and key phenomena and trends that have the potential to disrupt the work of global law enforcement were covered at the moot.

The creation of a modern research centre catering to new law enforcement needs was also discussed and the DIG Operations Sindh will act as focal person for liaison with Interpol.

Anita Hazenberg, the director for the innovation centre for Interpol, ensures logistics and technological support for the Pakistan project. DIG Memon said that they, including Sindh IGP Dr Kaleem Imam, met with the Pakistan high commissioner in London.

IGP Imam along with the visiting police delegation, comprising DIGs Shaukat Abbas, Saqib Ismail, Sharjil Kharal and Maqsood Ahmed, called on Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria at his office.

The high commissioner highlighted government policies and said they were focused on promoting tourism; hence, tourism infrastructure development had great room for investment.

Zakaria said there were high prospects for the UK to invest in the special economic zones being set up across Pakistan, especially educational institutions in Sindh. The prospects pertaining to the CPEC along with security challenges were also discussed.

Both sides appreciated the contribution of the Pakistani diaspora to the British economy and development and noted with pride their achievements. IGP Imam informed the high commissioner about the improved law and order situation in Sindh and the huge sacrifices made in the line of duty.

The Sindh Police delegation also met the Nav Malik, deputy chief constable of the Metropolitan Police, and other officers of the National Police Chiefs’ Council at the High Commission of Pakistan.

The NPCC is a national coordination body for law enforcement in the United Kingdom and the representative body for British police chief officers. The Sindh IGP assured his office’s assistance and support for the high commissioner’s efforts towards promoting economic, cultural, tourism and educational ties.