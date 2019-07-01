Book ‘Beautiful Colours of a Resilient Nation’ launched

Islamabad: The book ‘Beautiful Colours of a Resilient Nation’ authored by Danish Javed was launched in the capital.

In the book launch ceremony ‘shuhadas’ (martyrs) families and living heroes were chief guests. The book was inaugurated by mother of International Islamic University's hero janitor Pervez Masih. The book consists of inspirational stories of heroes and their families' resilience from all over Pakistan and from different demographic contrasts including minorities like Sikh and Christian heroes.

The book sheds light on heroic tales of heroism, selflessness and beliefs, which make heroes different from others. In no way it is just a narration of events but it carries Pakistani nation's strive for peace within and across the globe. During the launch ceremony, author has expressed his inspirations to write this book. "I have lived amongst heroes for twenty three years and blessed to know the essence of heroism. The guest speaker Ijaz Rahim said it's a beautiful piece which sheds light on essence of heroism and unknown heroes. Dr khalid the CEO of Infinite Mind Power described this book as master piece which can change lives positively. Inayat famously known as tiger thanked the author for documenting the inspirational stories those highlight sacrifices for peace within and across the globe.