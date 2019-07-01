Three terrorists killed in Gujrat; explosives, arms seized

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a big terrorist activity by killing three terrorists in Gujrat in the intelligence based operation conducted on Monday.

They were most wanted terrorists of Red Book. They had blown up a PAF bus in Sargodha in 2007 killing several people. Explosives and arms, funds for terrorism financing and maps of sensitive places were also recovered from their custody.

The CTD spokesman said a chapter in the history of terrorism in Sargodha Division had been closed. CTD Gujrat team got information from a credible source of a sensitive agency that six terrorists, including three most wanted Red Book terrorists were planning to kill personnel of a sensitive agency in Gujrat. They were present on Jalalpur Jattan Road, District Gujrat. The CTD raided the place and challenged the terrorists to surrender. The terrorists instead started firing on the CTD officers.

The CTD officers took precautionary measures and a shootout ensued. After the firing stopped, three terrorists were found dead. Other three terrorists escaped taking benefit of darkness. The dead terrorists were identified as Tayyab Jamil alias Baba Ji, Bilal alias Abdul Rahim and Nadir alias Abdullah.

They had committed multiple acts of terrorism, including attack on PAF bus in Sargodha, Police Training School Sargodha, Police Post Qudratabad, Patrolling Post Darra Tang, Police Post Kundian killing dozens of citizens.

Recoveries from them include explosives to make IEDs, rocket, arms, ammunition, maps and funds for terrorism financing. Raids are being conducted to arrest the fleeing terrorists.