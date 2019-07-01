‘CPEC can help fill infrastructural gaps’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan still has a way to go in tackling the infrastructure challenge and China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a great opportunity for the country to bridge this gap, an official said on Monday.
“We make a considerable contribution to our infrastructure and must do more to meet our needs,” Sajjeed Aslam, Pakistan’s head of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, said commenting on the findings of a report titled “How accountants can bridge the global infrastructure gap”.
The survey, involving 3,611 respondents from across 118 countries, was a collaboration of the ACCA and Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada), a statement said. The ACCA Pakistan head said globally, solving the infrastructure puzzle was crucial to achieving a better more sustainable future for all, as it tackled global issues such as inequality, poverty and climate change.
“Infrastructure is the foundation on which our social and economic well-being is built. All around the world – federal, provincial and local governments make decisions that serve the public and play a critical role in building and maintaining important infrastructure investments,” Aslam said.
