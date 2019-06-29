close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

Man crushed by train

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

LAHORE : A 26-year-old man was crushed to death on Saturday under a train in Halloki police check post limits. Police have removed the body to morgue. The victim was identified as Ishaq, a resident of Ali Pur Jatoi. Police said the victim was walking on railway line when the train approached him. As a result, he received multiple injuries and died on the spot.

released: District and Sessions Judge Qaisar Nazeer Butt visited district jail and ordered release of 44 prisoners involved in cases of petty nature on personal surety bonds on Saturday. He also inspected jail hospital and kitchen. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements.

