Man electrocuted ‘trying to steal water pump’

An unidentified man was found dead near a water machine close to Baloch Plaza within the limits of the North Nazimabad police station. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy and later taken to a morgue for identification.

The police said that he died was electrocution, adding that he apparently received an electric shock while he was trying to steal the water motor. The police said that they were looking for the heirs to ascertain his identity.

Woman electrocuted

A woman died of electrocution at her house located in Scheme 33, Abdullah Shah Ghazi Goth, within the limits of the Sacchal police station.

She was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre from where her family took the body away without any medico-legal formalities.

The police said that 25-year-old Kauser, wife of Jamil, was fixing a cable wire at her house when the incident occurred.