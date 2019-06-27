‘Govt providing facilities to empower PWDs’

Islamabad : National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) organised a special training workshop titled ‘Emerging Technologies for PWDs with Special Focus on their Economic Empowerment’ in collaboration with Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), says a press release.

NCSW Chairman Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik presided the workshop while in the first session Wajiha Akrma, parliamentary secretary, Ministry of FE&PT was the chief guest and during the second session Special Assistant to Prime Minster for Ehsaas Programme Sania Nashtar was the chief guest.

A large number of representatives from civil society, prominent social activists, special persons, parents, teachers, students, government officials and other stakeholders attended the workshop.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik said in his address present government is providing facilities in order to make the effective use of latest technologies for the persons with disabilities (PWDs), so that they may take part in the progress and prosperity of the country. The use of latest technology will make special persons financially empowered. Special persons are the essential part of our society. Many public institutions are working for their welfare. It is need of time that all these departments should work with coordination in order to resolve their problems timely.

Sania Nashtar said that the foremost priority of the government is to uplift poor segments of society. The initiative of Ehsaas Programme with provides social protection, besides the austerity measures. The budget of social protection programme has been increased and doubled for the financial year 2019-20. The prime minister wants to ensure the social protection of vulnerable segments of the society. It is our collective social responsibility to work with the present government to make a welfare state of Pakistan. The use of latest technology will increase income of special persons.

Wajid Akram, parliamentary secretary, M/o FE&PT said that the government is also paying attention to special persons. Prime minister wants to remove their grievances. Government is ready to provide assistance to the private sectors in this regard. On the occasion Ammar Jafferi, CEO, CIT, Waqas Ramzan, chief web officer, Blind Help Project, Shahmir Qudwai, also addressed and said that latest technology have changed the lives of people. Universities should establish research centers and allocate more funds to get fruitful results. The students of Hamdard University performed practical demonstration of the use of latest technology for the help of special persons.