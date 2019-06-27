Movement against govt could intensify, says Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) naib ameer Liaquat Baloch said the movement against the PTI government could gain strength soon since hardships of the masses had multiplied after presenting budget for the next year.

The budget had been imposed by IMF and debate it in the National Assembly was of no use, he said while talking to a students’ delegation from Balochistan at Mansoora here on Thursday.

Baloch said the government was purchasing dollar from the market due to which dollar prices had soared and the general public was burdened heavily. Replying to questions, he said rulers had never taken the opposition protest seriously and simply issued routine statements but ultimately the governments had been collapsing.

appointed: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has appointed Muhammad Javed Kasuri as JI central Punjab ameer in the light of the opinion of the JI members from the region.

The position had fallen vacant after the former incumbent Amirul Azeem was elevated as JI secretary general a couple of months ago. JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif said Muhammad Javed Kasuri would hold his office till October 31, 2021.