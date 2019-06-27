close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

155 traffic wardens transferred

Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Thursday issued orders of transfer and posting of 155 wardens and traffic assistants according to the departmental policy. The transferred officials were posted at one place for six months. CTO said the wardens could directly approach him for the transfers of their choice so they did not need any reference. Meanwhile, a traffic warden Thursday recovered 22 bottles of liquor and 20 cans of beer from a rickshaw during routine duty. The CTO appreciated the warden and announced cash prize and commendation certificate for him.

