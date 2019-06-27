155 traffic wardens transferred

LAHORE: Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Thursday issued orders of transfer and posting of 155 wardens and traffic assistants according to the departmental policy. The transferred officials were posted at one place for six months. CTO said the wardens could directly approach him for the transfers of their choice so they did not need any reference. Meanwhile, a traffic warden Thursday recovered 22 bottles of liquor and 20 cans of beer from a rickshaw during routine duty. The CTO appreciated the warden and announced cash prize and commendation certificate for him.