Rules amended to promote democracy, says Pervaiz

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that in a short period the legislature has not only passed a number of laws about the public welfare but also undertaken important amendments to the Rules of Procedure for strengthening and promotion of democracy.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker stated this while talking to a six-member parliamentary delegation of Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of Czech Republic which called on him under leadership of Mr Daniel Pawlas in the Assembly Chambers here Thursday and exchanged views with him on matters of mutual interest.

Apprising the delegation of the government priorities, the Speaker said that we follow Westminster Parliamentary System. He said that exchange of parliamentary delegations would strengthen the relations between the two countries.

There is government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Q in Pakistan, and we are trying to improve common man’s life. Pervaiz Elahi informed the guests about the structure of the assembly, parliamentary traditions and the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly.

He said that as the chief minister of Punjab I had brought about revolutionary changes in all sectors, including health, education and agriculture in a spirit of service to the people. The delegation also visited the library and other sections of the assembly.

Thanking Pervaiz Elahi for his hospitality, leaders of the delegation said that we will always cherish and remember sincerity and love of Pakistanis. Secretary Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Director General Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak were also present.