Farmers’ body withdraws protest call

LAHORE: After the assurance from Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, the Pakistan Kisaan Ittehad has taken back its call for protest given for July 1 in the whole province.

According to details, Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Central Chairman Chaudhry Anwar along with other representatives and members of Kissan Ittehad held a meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday and informed him about the problems being faced by the farmers. The Punjab governor assured them of timely solution to their problems, upon which, they took back their protest call which was being launched on July 1.

The Punjab governor said the federal and provincial governments were working collaboratively to solve the problems of the farmers on a priority basis such as the payment of dues pending with the sugar mills and provision of the pesticides to the farmers. Emergency steps will be taken to ensure the timely solution to these problems, he added.

He said maximum relief would be provided to the farmers. He said the government would provide subsidy to the farmers on electricity, pesticides and other things in their relief package.

Earlier, a five-member delegation of Czech-Pakistan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group led by Mr Daniel Pawlas met the Punjab governor. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar thanked the delegation for providing scholarships to Pakistani students and for their assurance of full co-operation in provision of clean drinking water to the whole Punjab. He added that both countries should exchange visits of parliamentary delegations to boost legislative and people-to-people contacts. and people to people exchanges. It would help reinvigorate parliamentary and democratic attitudes among people. He also said that Pakistan had a huge potential for investment. Pakistan is also working on its tourist industry to attract foreign tourists as Pakistan has a huge potential for tourism as well, he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Krishan Sharma and Haqoob Gull also met the Punjab governor and briefed him on the legislation for minorities.