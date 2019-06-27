JUI-F candidate withdraws nomination for NA-205 Ghotki by-poll

SUKKUR: The JUI-F candidate of NA-205 Ghotki by-elections, Nasir Mahmood Soomro, withdrew his nomination form on Thursday.

The JUI-F candidate told the media persons that the party in its meeting on July 07 would decide its future strategy, either to support PPP candidate Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar or GDA-backed independent candidate Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar.

He further said the main reason for the withdrawal is to back the Mahar family’s candidate. Soomro said it is a tradition not to contest on the seat falling vacant after the death of a candidate.

In 2018 general elections, the JUI-F candidate Abdul Qayoom Halaiji had secured 36,956 votes, so the political analysts view the JUI-F’s vote bank as defining factor in the upcoming by-elections of NA-205 Ghotki.

The GDA backed candidate is trying to get JUI-F support, while analysts feel the PPP- JUI-F equation indicates that the PPP candidate may get the JUI-F support. However, final decision would emerge in the July 7 JUI-F party meeting.

Meanwhile, during hearing of the election tribunal Sukkur, Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar allowed the PPP candidate Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, GDA backed independent candidate Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar and Bughul Khan Mahar to contest the by-election of NA-205 Ghotki.Earlier, the Returning Officer of NA-205 had rejected their nomination forms.