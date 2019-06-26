close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2019

Elimination of tax on tobacco growers praised

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Tobacco growers on Wednesday applauded the government’s decision of eliminating additional tax on the cultivators and urged it to restore the unemployed workers on their jobs in multinational tobacco companies.

According to a press release, this was stated in a press briefing held here by tobacco growers, representatives of labour federation, Pakistan Kisan Board (PKB) and Sarhad Agriculture and Rural Development Organization (SARDO).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan