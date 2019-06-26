Elimination of tax on tobacco growers praised

ISLAMABAD: Tobacco growers on Wednesday applauded the government’s decision of eliminating additional tax on the cultivators and urged it to restore the unemployed workers on their jobs in multinational tobacco companies.

According to a press release, this was stated in a press briefing held here by tobacco growers, representatives of labour federation, Pakistan Kisan Board (PKB) and Sarhad Agriculture and Rural Development Organization (SARDO).