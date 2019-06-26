Pakistan to participate in Davos Forum in China next week

BEIJING: Pakistan will actively participate in the 2019 Summer Davos meeting to be held from July 1-3 in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian, with globalization in the spotlight.

It is hoped that some senior officials as well as Pakistani entrepreneurs will represent the country at the Forum, sources at the Pakistan embassy here said.

According to the Chinese media, also known as the 13th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, this year's forum will feature the theme "Leadership 4.0: Succeeding in a New Era of Globalization."

China as the world's second-largest economy has been promoting globalization all along. The forum, set up by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2007, presents an opportunity for gathering consensus.

This year, more than 1,900 politicians, business people, scholars and media representatives from over 100 countries are expected to share their thoughts and solutions on globalization in a new era during the forum.

Currently, as unstable and uncertain factors are increasing globally, the international community looks forward to hearing China's voices and having in-depth conversations with the country, said David Aikman, the chief representative officer of the WEF China Office, at a press conference.

Over 70 percent of the attendees are from outside China, which shows the international community's recognition of globalization as well as China's development, he said.

Aikman noted that the forum will gather top global innovators, who will jointly develop innovative solutions and unique cooperation to cope with common challenges facing mankind.

Zhu Jianmin, executive director of the Liaoning General Chamber of Entrepreneurs, said local enterprises are eager to exchange ideas at the forum as the country pursues high-quality development.