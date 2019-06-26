12 suffer burns in bakery fire after cylinder blast

LAHORE: At least 12 people sustained burn injuries due to an explosion in a bakery in ambiguous circumstances in the Ichhra police area on Wednesday. Gas leakage and cylinder blast are the major factors behind the fire eruption. However, investigators are trying to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

The victims have been identified as Muhammad Aqib, son of Habib, 25, Ayan Sadiq, 16, son of sajid, M Usman, 19, son of Nazar, Farhan Shakoor, 28, son of Ghulam Shakoor, Matloob, 35, son of Ghulam Sarwar, Sajid Ali, 35, Farzand 24, son of Khurram, Hamza, 22, son of Aslam, Sajal, 60, son of Rehman, Ghulam Kadir, 65, son of Jalal and a 27 year old unidentified so far.

The explosion was so powerful that the window panes of nearby buildings were also shattered. The ceiling, furniture and other valuables were gutted due to the fire. The incident also created panic in the locality. Rescue 1122 officials responded to the emergency within no time.

They controlled over the fire and removed the victims to Services Hospital. Some of the victims sustained minor burns while others suffered serious injuries. Police and forensic experts also reached the scene and collected the evidences. They also recorded the statements of eyewitnesses.

No legal action was initiated against the bakery owner or administration till the filing of this report. Further investigation is underway. Man receives burns: A 48-year-old man received burns after a fire broke out in a shop due to gas leakage near Shalimar Theater, Bedian Road.

The injured, identified as Lal Badshah, has been admitted to a local hospital. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a shop of foam mattress on Ferozpur Road, Chungi Amarsadhu. The firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished fire.