KU to install CCTV cameras to improve campus security

Karachi University (KU) is planning to install around 200 CCTV cameras besides raising the height of the boundary walls to improve security on the campus and safeguard its property.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday said that the varsity would soon issue a tender to initiate security project that would hopefully be completed in a short span of time.

He mentioned that the budget for the KU Forensic Laboratory had been approved through PC-I proposal, but no work had been carried out to complete the project in the last one and a half years. He said no further delay would occur in this regard and the forensic lab would be established next to the Department of Biotechnology.

“After assuming the charge of vice chancellor, I directed the planning and development director to initiate the project on a priority basis.” Replying to a question, Iraqi said that the Higher Education Commission provided Rs2 billion annually to the KU and the varsity also generated the same amount from its own resources, but this Rs4 billion was not enough to run the affairs of the varsity.

“The KU faces Rs1.5 billion deficient on an annual basis. The federal and provincial governments are increasing 10 to 15 per cent in lieu of salary and pension on a regular basis, but the HEC is not increasing grants to meet the expenses due to which the KU is facing financial problems on a regular basis.”

He informed the journalists that the KU could not use its land for commercial purpose otherwise, they would have made use of it to overcome the financial crisis. “Around the global, the state is responsible to cater to the needs of varsities as the higher educational institutions are only responsible to educate students and conduct researches.” He assured that the KU Administration would safeguard every inch of its land, and they would not approve or adopt any policy that could create problems for students.