Thu Jun 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2019

New police bill enacted despite no assent from governor, says Wahab

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2019

The newly passed bill to revive the Police Order 2002 and rescind the Police Act 1861 has become an Act of the Sindh Assembly as it was passed by the legislature twice.

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab said this on Wednesday as he spoke to media persons. He said the governor had not given his assent to the bill but it nevertheless had become an Act as the provincial assembly had passed it twice. He said the newly passed law had been implemented in the province to revive the Police Order 2002.

Wahab said the Sindh Assembly had done record legislation in the last 10 months. Responding to a question, he said economic conditions of Pakistan were worsening day by day. The rate of a US dollar, he said, was Rs158 in the early morning and at the end of the day it had reached Rs164.

Criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan, the information adviser said the prime minister used to lecture in the past that when the dollar rate increased, the entire economy got disturbed, and he had also said that the dollar rate increased due to corrupt rulers.

Wahab said now people were reminding the prime minister of his past statements. The adviser said the federal government had admitted that it acquired maximum loans in the last 10 months. He added that the Centre had failed to deliver on its promises. According to the information adviser, in 2013, the exports of Pakistan had risen to their maximum level in the country’s history.

