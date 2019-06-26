Careem lauds cut in sales tax

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Careem, a leading ride-hailing service in Pakistan, has appreciated the Sindh government’s decision to reduce sales tax on services to five percent from 13 percent, a statement said on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Careem said, “We appreciate the efforts by the government of Sindh to reduce taxation from 13 percent to 5 percent, as this will go a long way to develop digital ecosystem and creation of jobs in the province.”
However, she said, “We would like to request the government of Sindh to consider the imposition of a zero percent tax instead of 5 percent on Captain (drivers), since it will have a substantial impact on their incomes.”
