Thu Jun 27, 2019
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2019

Careem lauds cut in sales tax

Business

June 27, 2019

KARACHI: Careem, a leading ride-hailing service in Pakistan, has appreciated the Sindh government’s decision to reduce sales tax on services to five percent from 13 percent, a statement said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Careem said, “We appreciate the efforts by the government of Sindh to reduce taxation from 13 percent to 5 percent, as this will go a long way to develop digital ecosystem and creation of jobs in the province.”

However, she said, “We would like to request the government of Sindh to consider the imposition of a zero percent tax instead of 5 percent on Captain (drivers), since it will have a substantial impact on their incomes.”

