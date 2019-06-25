close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

Pakistan lose to BD in Jr tennis

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Bangladesh edged out Pakistan 2-1 in the South Asia Regional Qualifying event of ITF Asia Junior Under-12 Championship at Dhaka, Bangladesh Tuesday.

Ahtesham of Pakistan lost the first match to Shajeed in straight sets. Haider played well to level the tie by beating Nadam of Bangladesh in an exciting match. The doubles match was well contested and decided in the third set super tie break. Both sides displayed good quality skills, and the home team prevailed in the end to bag the tie. Pakistan will now play India in their last group tie.

Results: Shajeed Hussain (BD) bt Ahtesham Humayun (Pak) 6-1, 6-2; M. Haider Ali Rizwan (Pak) bt Nadam Ullah (BD) 7-5, 6-3; Shajeed Hussain/ Nadam Ullah (BD) bt M. Haider Ali Rizwan/Ahtesham Humayun 5-7, 6-1, 10-3.

