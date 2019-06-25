close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

Labourer killed, two injured in Kaghan accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2019

MANSEHRA: A labourer working on Suki Kinari Hydropower project was killed and two others sustained injuries when a pickup vehicle plunged into Kunhar river in Khanian area of Kaghan valley on Tuesday.

The vehicle, carrying three labourers was on its way to erect electricity poles in Khanian area when the driver lost control over steering and the vehicle fell into the river. The locals rushed to the scene and fished out all the three and shifted them to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced one of them dead. The Kaghan police after lodging first information report started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident.

