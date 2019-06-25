Pakistan pursuing policy of peace: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is pursuing a policy of peace with all its neighbours and seeks to resolve all outstanding issues — including the Kashmir dispute — through dialogue and engagement.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Tuesday, where they reviewed the status of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the regional political and security situation.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi called on Stoltenberg at the Nato Headquarters where Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller was also present.

Reiterating Pakistan’s firm commitment to eradicating terrorism, Qureshi shared the comprehensive approach adopted by the government to defeat terrorism through a meaningful implementation of Nation Action Plan. He underscored that the principal threat from terrorism that Pakistan continues to face was primarily supported and perpetrated from beyond Pakistan’s border, adding the government was taking active measures to counter these threats.

Highlighting the significance of stability in Afghanistan for regional peace and security, the foreign minister said Pakistan remains fully committed to an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process. He underscored Pakistan’s support to the US-led peace initiative in Afghanistan and the constructive role being played by Pakistan in the process.

He briefed the secretary general about the details of recently launched “Lahore Process”, which is a peace building initiative to facilitate intra-Afghan dialogue. The progress on Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS), which aims to strengthen bilateral ties through engagement in all critical areas, was also shared.

Stoltenberg noted that the regular high-level political and military engagements between Pakistan and Nato have contributed towards strengthening of collaboration on issues of mutual interests. He appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to regional stability, and recognised Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts and sacrifices.

Underscoring Pakistan and Nato’s shared interest for peace and stability, the secretary general appreciated Pakistan’s peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan. He also thanked Pakistan for the continued support to Nato’s Resolute Mission in Afghanistan by providing access to logistical supply lines.