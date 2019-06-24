Jansher predicts strong Pak show in Asian Jr Squash

ISLAMABAD: Former world squash champion Jansher Khan predicts strong show from the Pakistan juniors in the Asian Championship getting under way in Macau from June 26.

Pakistan the gold medalist in three categories of the last event are favourites to perform well. “Pakistan Squash Federation’s (PSF) efforts would definitely bore fruit. I am sure players would return home with flying colours. Pakistan have very good chances to perform in all categories of the event,” he said. Jansher hailed PSF decision to send juniors on training and competition trip to Egypt. “Youngsters have spent quite some time in Egypt. The training and competition there would definitely go a long way in making them stronger. I am hopeful that majority of members would go on to perform outstandingly in the competition,” he said.

Jansher who ruled the world of squash for well over a decade said that the Championship was as important for players and it would be for coaches. “A good performance in the Championship would definitely help coaches to excel. These coaches have been working hard on players and now the time has come to extract the much deserved fruits.”

Jansher admitted producing Asian and world beaters had never been an easy job. “In this age of fierce competition I have to admit that grooming youngsters to the level of Asian and world champions has never been an easy job. What is important however is to work hard on players and provide them opportunities to train in best possible enviornment.

“As a former squash player I must praise here PSB president and PSF SVP efforts. They have ensured the juniors get the best training and at the same time get the best competition. Juniors while staying in Egypt for over a month have got both opportunities.”

Jansher said that success here in the Asian meet would help juniors to enter the world juniors in most confident of manner. “These juniors are to compete in the World Juniors in a month to come. I am hopeful that good performance here would help boost their morale for the world meet.”