PIA Sialkot flights rescheduled

Pakistan International Airlines from Monday temporarily rescheduled the departure and arrival of its flights from Sialkot Airport. According to a press release, due to runway repairs from June 24 to July 3, 2019 a NOTAM was issued by CAA Pakistan. PK 720 for 30th June for the sector Barcelona–Sialkot will now operate as Barcelona–Islamabad and PK 769 for the sector Sialkot– Paris will operate as Islamabad–Paris. All other flights arrival and departure from Sialkot airport have been temporarily rescheduled to operate from Lahore until opening of Sialkot airport runway.